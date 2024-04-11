 Leave site
CCTV appeal after shoplifting from Keynsham supermarket

Posted on 11 April 2024, at 11:17 in Appeals

CCTV images of four people who we want to talk to in connection with our enquiries
Can you help us identify these four people in connection with our enquiries?

We are investigating a shoplifting incident in Keynsham and are hoping the public can help us identify the people pictured in the CCTV images.

We received a report that a number of items had been stolen from Waitrose, in Broadmead Lane, at approximately 2.35-3.35pm on Sunday 18 February.

We wish to speak to the four people pictured in connection with our enquiries. We believe they came together and left in two vehicles.

Anyone who recognises them, or witnessed the incident and has not yet made themselves known to police, are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5224043149.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224043149, or complete our online appeals form.