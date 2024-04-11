CCTV appeal after shoplifting from Keynsham supermarket

We are investigating a shoplifting incident in Keynsham and are hoping the public can help us identify the people pictured in the CCTV images.

We received a report that a number of items had been stolen from Waitrose, in Broadmead Lane, at approximately 2.35-3.35pm on Sunday 18 February.

We wish to speak to the four people pictured in connection with our enquiries. We believe they came together and left in two vehicles.

Anyone who recognises them, or witnessed the incident and has not yet made themselves known to police, are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5224043149.