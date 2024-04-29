CCTV issued as part of investigation into racially aggravated assault – Bristol

We’re issuing footage showing two men we want to identify after a man was assaulted in Bristol city centre.

The incident, which is being treated as racially aggravated, happened between 2am and 2.30am on Sunday 3 December, in Canons Road.

A 24-year-old man was punched and kicked multiple times and suffered injuries to his head and face, including a suspected broken nose.

The footage (above) shows two men we want to identify. One of them is wearing a padded jacket, while the second was wearing all black clothing.

If you can help us identify these men, or have any other information, please contact us.