CCTV issued as part of investigation into racially aggravated assault – Bristol
We’re issuing footage showing two men we want to identify after a man was assaulted in Bristol city centre.
The incident, which is being treated as racially aggravated, happened between 2am and 2.30am on Sunday 3 December, in Canons Road.
A 24-year-old man was punched and kicked multiple times and suffered injuries to his head and face, including a suspected broken nose.
The footage (above) shows two men we want to identify. One of them is wearing a padded jacket, while the second was wearing all black clothing.
If you can help us identify these men, or have any other information, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223298875, or complete our online appeals form.