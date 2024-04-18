CCTV released after man threated employee during shoplifting incident in Bristol

We’re releasing CCTV of a man we want to identify in connection with a shoplifting incident in Bristol in which a store employee was threatened.

The incident happened in Tesco Express, Gloucester Road, Bishopston, at about 10.10am on Wednesday 28 February.

A member of staff challenged a man filling a rucksack with products. The man then threatened the employee with a knife and another weapon, believed to be a knuckle-duster. He left the store after a panic alarm was activated.

The man we want to identify is described as white, of medium build, about 5ft 6ins, with short brown hair and a partial beard. In the footage he’s wearing a light grey tracksuit.

Investigating officer DC Alastair Bryan said: “This is a concerning incident and we’re keen to identify the man in the footage as soon as we can. Thankfully the store employee was not injured but it was a frightening experience for them. We’re following all lines of enquiry to identify the person responsible and the incident has been flagged to the Neighbourhood Policing team so further patrols of the area can take place.”

If you recognise this man, or have any other information, please contact us.