CCTV released in burglary investigation – Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with a burglary investigation.

Officers believe the man pictured could aid their enquiries into a burglary which happened in Bond Street, Bristol.

The man is described as white, of slim build, with a shaved head. He is wearing a grey and blue coat and blue jeans.

Sometime between 8pm and 3am on Friday 8 December last year, an unknown man entered the victim’s address in Bond Street and stole various items.

Among the stolen items was a bank card, which the suspect has then attempted to use.

If you recognise the man pictured, or have any information which could aid our enquiries, please call us.