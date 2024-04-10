CCTV released in burglary investigation – Bristol
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with a burglary investigation.
Officers believe the man pictured could aid their enquiries into a burglary which happened in Bond Street, Bristol.
The man is described as white, of slim build, with a shaved head. He is wearing a grey and blue coat and blue jeans.
Sometime between 8pm and 3am on Friday 8 December last year, an unknown man entered the victim’s address in Bond Street and stole various items.
Among the stolen items was a bank card, which the suspect has then attempted to use.
If you recognise the man pictured, or have any information which could aid our enquiries, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223299325, or complete our online appeals form.