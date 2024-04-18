Dashcam and witness appeal after man dies in A361 collision

A man has died in a collision on the A361 in East Cranmore yesterday evening (Wednesday 17 April).

A collision between a white BMW 1 Series, travelling towards Shepton Mallet, and a green Vauxhall Astra, heading in the opposite direction towards Frome, occurred shortly before 6.40pm.

Our enquiries are at an early stage but we have also spoken to the driver of a black Ford Fiesta, that was seen driving in the same direction as the BMW, as we seek to establish whether their vehicle was also involved in the collision.

A man who was driving the Astra sadly died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time and they will be supported by a specially-trained officer.

The male BMW driver was taken to hospital for treatment.

The A361 remained closed this morning in both directions between Tansey and Nunney Catch, but reopened at about 10.20am.

Collision investigation work has been carried out at the scene, including reviewing CCTV footage.

We believe there were a number of cars and a green John Deere tractor, which was towing a red silage trailer, travelling in the area at the time. We would ask the occupants of those vehicles to please contact us to let us know if they witnessed anything that could help our enquiries.

We’d ask them, plus anyone else who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam, to please contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5224098411.