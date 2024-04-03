Deliberate barn fire causes £100k worth of damage in Wiveliscombe

We’re appealing for information after a deliberate fire caused significant damage to a barn in Wiveliscombe.

The incident happened at a farm off Taunton Road, sometime between midnight and 12.15am on Sunday 17 March.

The damage to the barn and its contents is estimated at around £100,000.

If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in this area around the time, or have information on who may be responsible, then please contact us.