Deliberate barn fire causes £100k worth of damage in Wiveliscombe
We’re appealing for information after a deliberate fire caused significant damage to a barn in Wiveliscombe.
The incident happened at a farm off Taunton Road, sometime between midnight and 12.15am on Sunday 17 March.
The damage to the barn and its contents is estimated at around £100,000.
If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in this area around the time, or have information on who may be responsible, then please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224068762, or complete our online appeals form.