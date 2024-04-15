Four arrested after attempted burglary in Winterbourne

Four people are in custody following an attempted burglary in Winterbourne earlier today (Monday 15 April).

Shortly before 1.30am this morning, we received a report that there had been an attempt to break into a residential garage, containing motorbikes, in Huckford Road.

Officers attended and arrested four males, aged 16 to 18, within approximately half an hour of the report.

Sergeant Richard Humphrey said: “The victim reported what happened in the early hours of this morning after a security alarm they had installed was activated.

“Officers were quickly dispatched to the scene and following an area tour arrested four suspects, who are due to be questioned about the incident.

“CCTV enquiries are ongoing and we’d ask anyone with information, or are a witness, to please contact via our online form or call 101 and quote reference number 5224095350.”