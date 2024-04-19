French Bulldog Frankie stolen during burglary in Patchway

A French Bulldog called Frankie has been stolen during a burglary at a property in Patchway.

Frankie, who is around 18 months old, was taken from an address in the Wood Street area of Patchway, sometime between 1am and 2am today (Friday 19 April).

Two offenders used a motorbike to get to and leave the scene.

Officers have carried out house-to-house and CCTV/doorbell footage enquiries in the local area, while scenes of crime officers have also been in attendance to carry out forensic enquiries.

We want to speak to anyone who saw a motorbike in the Patchway area between these times, as well as anyone with information about Frankie’s whereabouts.

If you have information, please contact us.