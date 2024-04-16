Further charges in Knowle West murder investigation

A further two people have been charged in connection with the deaths of Mason Rist and Max Dixon.

Jillian Tolliver, aged 49 from Hartcliffe, and Kristian Hooper, aged 46 from Weston-super-Mare, have both been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

In total nine people have now been charged as part of our enquiries into the boys’ deaths. Five people have been remanded after being charged with murder, while four have now been charged with assisting an offender following this week’s developments.

Mason, 15, and Max, 16, were attacked by a group of people in the Knowle West area of Bristol on Saturday 27 January.

Police officers and members of the public went to their aid, but sadly they both died of their injuries in hospital.

Tolliver and Hooper have been bailed to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 18 April.

The seven remaining defendants have been remanded into custody and will next appear on Friday 26 April.