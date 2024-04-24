Have you seen wanted Eric Pearce?

We are continuing to ask anyone who sees Eric Pearce to call us.

Pearce, 26, is wanted after failing to return to HMP Leyhill, in South Gloucestershire, as required on Wednesday 17 April. He was serving a sentence for a burglary offence.

He is described as white, with short dark hair and facial hair.

Pearce has links to the Cheltenham and Gloucester areas. CCTV enquiries have been carried and show Pearce in Cheltenham at about 9.10am on 17 April.

If you see him, we’d ask you call 999 giving reference 5224098386, or call 101 with any other information.