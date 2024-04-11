Join us for women’s safety Walk & Talk events – 17 April

On Wednesday 17th April, our neighbourhood policing teams are running a series of community Walk & Talk events across the region in a bid to raise awareness and understanding of women’s safety.

The events will provide an opportunity for community members to engage directly with local female officers, discussing any worries or concerns within their local area and exploring actionable steps to improve safety for women and girls within the community.

“Whether you live or work in the area, we believe it’s crucial for women to feel safe on our streets,” said Acting Inspector Rose Green, who launched the Walk and Talk Scheme for Avon and Somerset Police. “This event is about empowering women to voice their concerns and working together to create effective solutions to create safer environments for everyone living or working in Avon and Somerset.” The Walk and Talk will last around 30 minutes and whilst the event primarily targets women aged 18 and over, individuals of all genders are welcome to participate. Attendees are encouraged to bring along family, friends, or colleagues to join in the conversation. Neighbourhood officers will be available both before and after the walk for further conversation or enquiries.

For those unable to attend the scheduled event or wishing to address specific concerns, individual Walk & Talk sessions are available. Interested individuals can find more information at: Walk and Talk

Event locations:

All Walk & Talks will take place on Wednesday 17th April at the various meeting points below. More information can be found on our Avon and Somerset Facebook page here: Avon and Somerset Police | Facebook

West Somerset

Minehead – Blenheim Gardens, North Road Entrance, TA24 5QW, 6pm

Taunton – French Weir Park, Taunton, TA1 1XQ, 6pm

Sedgemoor

Bridgwater – The Cornhill, TA6 3BU, 6pm

South Somerset

Yeovil – Ninesprings Cafe, 27 Brunswick St, Yeovil BA20 1QZ, 6pm

BaNeS

Bath City Centre – McDonalds, 40 Southgate St, Bath BA1 1TG, 6pm

Bristol

Bristol City Centre – Cenotaph, Colston Ave, Bristol BS1 4UA, 6pm

South Gloucestershire

Mangotsfield Station, Bristol to Bath Cycle Path, BS16 9QR, 6pm

North Somerset

Nailsea – Clevedon Road Carpark, Nailsea, Bristol BS48 1EH, 4.30pm

Worle – The Campus, Highlands Ln, Weston-super-Mare BS24 7DX, 4.30pm