Knife-point robbery at shop – appeal

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a shop worker was threatened in a knife-point robbery at a convenience store in Weston-super-Mare.

It happened at about 9.30pm on Sunday 07 April at the shop in Aller Parade. A man armed with a large kitchen knife took cigarettes and cash.

The suspect is described as a man about 5ft 10in tall and slim, white and with ginger stubble. He was dressed in black and also wore gloves and a dark green balaclava. He carried a black duffle bag.

Officers have carried out house-to-house enquiries and a forensic examination of the scene.

The store’s staff member has been offered support from the police victim and witness care service.

If you were in the area at the time and saw what happened, or have dashcam or other footage, we’d like to hear from you.