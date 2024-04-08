Man arrested for indecent exposure in Redfield
A man has been arrested following a report of someone who had indecently exposed themselves in the Redfield area of Bristol.
The incident was reported shortly after 9pm on Thursday (4 April) night and three minutes later a 66-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of exposure and outraging public decency. He has since been released on bail.
If you have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224086222, or complete our online appeals form.