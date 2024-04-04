Man charged after car key burglary

A man has appeared in court charged with dwelling burglary and the theft of a car earlier this year.

Anthony Rodriguez-Taylor, 24, from Sea Mills, Bristol, appeared at South Somerset Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 03 April, and was remanded in custody pending a further appearance at Taunton Crown Court on 07 May.

The charge comes after thieves gained entry to a house in Wookey, Somerset, in the early hours of 22 February.

While the household slept, the burglars took car keys in order to steal a black Land Rover Discovery, registration KN68 XJM. The vehicle has not been recovered.