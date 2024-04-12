Man charged with burglaries in Langport

A man has been charged in connection with two distraction burglaries in Langport last week.

Darren Howells, from Yeovil, was arrested yesterday (Thursday 11 April) after burglaries were reported in Eastover on Tuesday 2 April.

The 48-year-old, of Allingham Road, appeared at Taunton Magistrates Court today (Friday 12 April).

He was released on conditional bail to attend Taunton Crown Court on Monday 20 May.