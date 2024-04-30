Man charged with fraud and kidnap

A 38-year-old man appeared in court on Wednesday 24 April to face fraud and kidnap charges.

James Connors of Ripple Road, Barking, London, was charged with two counts of fraud and one count of kidnap which relate to an incident on Wednesday 17 April in which an elderly woman was driven to cash machines across South Gloucestershire and told she needed to hand over a sum of money in order for work to her house to be completed.

He appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 24 April where he was remanded into custody until 29 May, when he will appear at Bristol Crown Court.