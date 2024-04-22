Man dies in collision on A39 near Porlock

A motorcyclist has died in a single-vehicle collision in Somerset today (Monday 22 April).

Emergency services were called to the A39 west of Porlock at approximately 6.30am.

Sadly, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and will be supported by specially-trained officer. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

The road is closed while emergency services remain at the scene and enquiries are carried out.

An equine specialist has also attended the scene due to concerns an animal may have been injured in the same incident. The animal has been checked over and is not believed to have been seriously injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5224102187.