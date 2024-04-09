Man due in court on manslaughter charge after being extradited from France

A 59-year-old man is due to appear before magistrates today (Tuesday 9 April) charged with manslaughter after being extradited from France.

Gary John Selwood will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court charged with the manslaughter of 69-year-old Paul Carter, from Whitchurch.

Paul (pictured below) died in hospital on Saturday 16 April, 2022, after being assaulted inside the Whitchurch Folk Centre, in East Dundry Road, Bristol, on Sunday 27 February, 2022.

Following an investigation, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, Selwood was arrested in the Aulnay area of France, on Sunday 26 March, and brought back to the UK by specialist officers yesterday. He remains in custody ahead of his court appearance today.

Officers have worked closely with agencies including Interpol and the National Crime Agency as part of the investigation and subsequent extradition process.

Paul’s family have been kept fully updated on this development and will continue to be supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers. Our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.