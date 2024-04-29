Man jailed for drug offences and breaching Criminal Behaviour Order

A man who is subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) has been jailed after being found in possession of Class A drugs.

Junior Angus, of Argyle Road, Bristol, was sentenced to a total of three years and eight months in prison at Bristol Crown Court on Friday (26 April).

Officers received intelligence that suggested drugs were being sold from his address and subsequently carried out a warrant at the property in January this year.

A search of Angus’ home led to the discovery of quantities or heroin, cocaine, cash and several mobile phones.

He was later charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession of cocaine and three breaches of a five year CBO he was made subject to in August 2020 after being convicted of an affray offence.

The CBO was acquired by the Project ADDER team, a project funded by the Home Office to reduce drug-related crime and deaths in Bristol.

On Friday, Bristol Crown Court heard Angus breached his CBO by associating with people the order prohibits him from having contact with and by being in possession of mobile phones not registered with police.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to all six charges and was subsequently sentenced to three years in prison for the drug offences, with an eight month jail term for the CBO breaches to run consecutively.

Investigating officer PC Louise Jones said: “Drugs destroy the lives of those who take them but also those around them. We are committed to reducing the harm they cause and to bringing those involved in supplying them to justice.

“I hope this case reassures people that we are listening to our communities and act on reports we receive relating to drug supply.”

She added: “CBOs are designed to protect the public from people like Junior Angus by placing certain restrictions on their lives without taking away their liberty.

“When those who are subject to CBOs show contempt to them they face significant consequences, in this case Angus has received an extra eight months in prison.”