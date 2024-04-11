Man jailed for sexual assault and assault in St Werburghs

A 54-year-old man has been jailed for six months after he was found guilty to sexual assault, assault and criminal damage in St Werburghs, Bristol.

In October last year, Jason Marshall, of no fixed address, sexually assaulted a woman before punching another woman in the face and then damaging produce belonging to shop in Mina Road.

Marshall pleaded guilty to criminal damage and assault by beating, but not guilty to sexual assault when he appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court in October. In February he was found guilty of the sexual assault offence.

He was sentenced at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 2 April to six months in prison.