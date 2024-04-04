Man jailed for sexual offences against two teenagers

A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to raping a teenager and sexual activity with an underage girl.

Kaydon Hall received a prison sentence of seven years and two months at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 22 March.

Hall pleaded guilty to the rape of a girl over the age of 16, as well as two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a teenager under the age of 16 against a second person. The 20-year-old, of no fixed address, was an adult at the time he committed the offences in Bristol.

His victims, who are entitled to lifetime anonymity upon reporting a sexual offence, say what Hall did continues to impact them.

The rape victim said in her victim personal statement: “Generally day to day, I constantly feel I am looking over my shoulder.

“I know he is in prison but if I see anyone who looks like him I freak out and have to stop and tell myself it couldn’t be him as he is in prison.

“But it still reinvigorates the memory of what he did.”

She said she used to be outgoing but now would much rather stay at home because that makes her feel safer. She added if felt like her life ‘had been put on hold’ while the police investigation and court proceedings took place.

The girl, who was Hall’s second victim, told the court: “What happened to me still remains at the forefront of my mind. I cannot escape it.

“I want to be able to forget it and move on but I can’t.

“It enters my mind several times of the day, there is no rhyme or reason to this. When it does, it makes me feel uncomfortable in my own skin and nauseous.”

Her Honour Judge Moira Macmillan in sentencing told Hall that his offending has had a huge impact on the victims’ lives and their mental health.

Hall, in addition to his prison sentence, was made subject of indefinite sexual harm prevention order and restraining order. He will also be on the sexual offenders’ register for life.