Man sentenced as family remember ‘kind-hearted’ mother

A 40-year-old man has been sentenced after admitting to killing his mother in Portishead.

Gavin Nash, of Tansy Lane, Portishead, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility earlier this year.

Today (Friday 26 April), Nash was handed an indefinite hospital order at Bristol Crown Court after admitting to fatally stabbing his mother, 64-year-old Lynette Nash.

The court heard how Nash had a history of mental illness and, on Tuesday 27 June, at around noon, Nash left his home before returning a short while later.

Upon returning home, he stabbed his mother Lynette and, despite the best efforts of paramedics, she died of her injuries.

In a tribute, the family said: “Lyn possessed a loving and kind-hearted spirit. She brought light to our lives and cared for her children with all her heart. As a family, we are lost without her, she was an amazing mother, daughter, and sister.

“It is our hope that our brother, Gavin, will now receive the help which will allow him to recover and manage his mental illness and, in time, re-join us in mourning the loss of our mother.”

Senior investigating officer Det Insp Neil Meade said: “Our thoughts remain with Lynette’s family as they continue to adjust to life without her. I would like to take a moment to commend the strength Lynette’s loved ones have shown throughout this investigation.

“I would also like to praise the hard work of the officers and staff from the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) who have been dedicated to this investigation.”