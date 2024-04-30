Man who ‘poses a real risk to children’ has been jailed

A 55-year-old man who paid thousands of dollars to watch children being exploited on the internet has been jailed for 16 years.

Sidney Morris, of Brompton Road in Weston-super-Mare, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Monday 29 April) after pleading guilty to 15 counts, including:

One count of attempting to cause / incite a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity

One count of attempting to cause / incite a girl aged 13-15 to engage in sexual activity

Seven counts of attempting to arrange / facilitate commission of child sex offence

Three counts of making indecent photos of a child

Three attempts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

The investigation was led by Avon and Somerset Police’s Internet Child Abuse Team (ICAT) in partnership with North East and the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Units (ROCU).



In June 2022, officers from West Midlands ROCU discovered Morris had been messaging someone he believed to be a young child from the UK, engaging in inappropriate conversations of a sexual nature.

Morris was arrested from his home address in Weston-super-Mare in July of the same year and his devices were seized.

A detailed examination of the devices found Morris had 574 indecent images of children, comprising of 84 category A images (the most serious), 170 category B and 320 category C.

They all appeared to show children from an Asian country as young as four being sexually exploited.