New Assistant Chief Constable appointed

Avon and Somerset Police has appointed Jon Cummins as Assistant Chief Constable for Response and Neighbourhoods.

Jon has joined from Dyfed-Powys Police and has previously worked for the Metropolitan Police and South Wales Police during his 19-year policing career.

Jon was appointed following a rigorous selection process involving several high-calibre candidates and began his role on Monday, 1 April.

“I’m delighted to join Avon and Somerset Police, an organisation I’ve long admired,” said Jon, who shares a personal connection to the area, adding: “This role holds personal significance for me, connecting me to where my late father lived for over 30 years and where I spent my formative years. “I’m honoured by my appointment and excited to start to make a difference. “I’m looking forward to meeting colleagues, partners, and communities across the force in the coming weeks and building strong relationships.”

Jon’s policing career began in 2005 at South Wales Police, where he took on roles in response, neighbourhood policing, local investigations, and the Roads Policing Unit.

In 2009, he transferred to the Metropolitan Police, undertaking frontline operational roles within three inner-city London Boroughs and participating in the public order response to the 2011 London riots.

He joined Dyfed-Powys Police in 2014, where he served as a Basic Command Unit Commander, Head of Specialist Operations, and Head of Uniform Policing with responsibility for local policing, before more recently taking on the role of Head of Criminal Justice and Custody.

Jon has a strong operational background at all command levels and is currently an accredited Gold Commander across disciplines including specialist firearms, public order, and multi-agency incident command.