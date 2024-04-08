New community surrender bins see 175 knives and bladed articles taken off the streets in a year 

Two community-based knife surrender bins in Bristol have seen 175 knives and bladed articles taken off the streets since they were installed last year. The bins were installed by Avon and Somerset Police in April 2023 in Castle Park and The Park Centre in Bristol. The aim was to encourage people to safely and anonymously surrender knives to prevent them from causing harm.

Within Avon and Somerset, we now have 17 surrender bins located across the region, which have seen over 5,000 knives taken off the streets since 2016. A number of these are situated outside our police stations, but the two installed last year were the first to be placed within community spaces to make it easier for people to access. Two more community bins are due to be installed in East Bristol later this month.

Knife Crime Lead, Chief Inspector Mike Vass, said: “It’s great to see that these two new community bins are being used. Whether it’s just people surrendering their kitchen knives or young people discarding potential weapons, either way, it’s taking these potentially harmful items off our streets and out of the hands of young people. “Some of the weapons we have seen surrendered into these bins have been exactly the sort that we are concerned about on our streets. This is a reminder to anyone who may be carrying a knife that these bins are there, and this is proof that they can be safely discarded anonymously. Carrying a knife does not keep you safe; you’re at a higher risk of being injured or injuring someone else if you are carrying one. So please, think twice and protect yourselves and others by discarding them safely.”

We have also been working with HeartSafe UK to roll out over 150 emergency bleed kits in public places. The kits can help save lives in a situation where someone is badly bleeding before emergency services arrive.

Following several recent tragic incidents involving serious violence and knife crime, we are calling on young people to think before carrying a knife. Chief Inspector Mike Vass continued: “We know we can’t police our way out of knife crime, but we are doing everything we can to target those who either pose the biggest risk or are most at risk themselves. We work closely with our partners in the Violence Reduction Partnership to put diversionary interventions and tactics in place as soon as these young people are identified to us.”

The Avon and Somerset Violence Reduction Partnership brings together agencies including the police, health and social care, education, and local authorities to address serious youth violence as a collective. They provide early intervention, education, and safeguarding to young people and their families. Find out more about the partnership here: Home | Avon & Somerset Violence Reduction Partnership (asvrp.co.uk)