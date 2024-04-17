Officers investigating stalking offence call for public’s help

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man who officers would like to speak to in connection with a stalking investigation.

The man is described as being in his 20s, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with black hair and a medium-length, black beard. He is seen wearing a black puffed-coat and black trousers.

The investigation relates to an incident on Monday 4 March. At around 3.15pm, an unknown man got on a bus on Speedwell Road, Bristol, heading towards Bristol city centre.

The man sat next to a teenage girl who had told officers she had seen the man on a number of occasions watching her and made her feel uncomfortable.