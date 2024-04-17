Officers investigating stalking offence call for public’s help
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man who officers would like to speak to in connection with a stalking investigation.
The man is described as being in his 20s, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with black hair and a medium-length, black beard. He is seen wearing a black puffed-coat and black trousers.
The investigation relates to an incident on Monday 4 March. At around 3.15pm, an unknown man got on a bus on Speedwell Road, Bristol, heading towards Bristol city centre.
The man sat next to a teenage girl who had told officers she had seen the man on a number of occasions watching her and made her feel uncomfortable.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224056736, or complete our online appeals form.