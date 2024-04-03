Prolific shoplifter in Frome given Criminal Behaviour Order

We’ve successfully obtained a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against a prolific shoplifter in Frome.

An application for the CBO against 33-year-old Joe Steel, of Vallis Road, Frome (pictured below), was granted by magistrates in Taunton at a hearing last month.

The application detailed 31 thefts, including four carried out at the same store in a single day.

The order prevents him from:

Remaining on a business or retail premises, or public and private grounds, when asked to leave by staff, the owner, occupier, police, or council appointed officials

Entering any business or retail premises from where he’s been given a verbal warning or written banning notice

Entering or loitering outside any Marks & Spencer stores, including car parks or petrol forecourts

Entering or loitering outside any Co-op store, including car parks or petrol forecourts

Following an increase in incidents involving Steel since the begging of 2024, officers from the Frome Neighbourhood Policing team worked with the Anti-Social Behaviour Team to obtain the order to help stop his offending.