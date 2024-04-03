Prolific shoplifter in Frome given Criminal Behaviour Order
We’ve successfully obtained a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against a prolific shoplifter in Frome.
An application for the CBO against 33-year-old Joe Steel, of Vallis Road, Frome (pictured below), was granted by magistrates in Taunton at a hearing last month.
The application detailed 31 thefts, including four carried out at the same store in a single day.
The order prevents him from:
- Remaining on a business or retail premises, or public and private grounds, when asked to leave by staff, the owner, occupier, police, or council appointed officials
- Entering any business or retail premises from where he’s been given a verbal warning or written banning notice
- Entering or loitering outside any Marks & Spencer stores, including car parks or petrol forecourts
- Entering or loitering outside any Co-op store, including car parks or petrol forecourts
Following an increase in incidents involving Steel since the begging of 2024, officers from the Frome Neighbourhood Policing team worked with the Anti-Social Behaviour Team to obtain the order to help stop his offending.
PCSO Kris Seviour, of the Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “This defendant’s offending is having a significant impact on businesses in Frome, so it’s important we use all the tools at our disposal to prevent any further offences being committed.
“If the CBO is breached then this could result in up to five years’ imprisonment.
“We’re committed to targeting the prolific and habitual offenders whose behaviour is causing misery in our local communities.”