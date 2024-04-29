Prolific Taunton shoplifter jailed

A prolific shoplifter from Taunton has been given an 18-week prison sentence and handed a 13-month Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Daniel Westcott, 33, of Kershaw Close, Taunton was arrested on Monday 22 April and charged with six counts of shoplifting.

He pleaded guilty to the offences when he appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ court on Tuesday (23 April).

The CBO requires Westcott:

Leaves any business premises when asked.

Doesn’t enter any premises where he has a written banning notice.

Doesn’t enter or loiter outside any Tesco store in Taunton; any Asda store in Taunton or Wellington; or any Co-op store in Taunton or Wellington.

If the order is breached, he could face up to five years’ imprisonment.