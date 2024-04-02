Renewed appeal to find missing Jack – one month on

We are renewing our appeal to find 23-year-old Jack O’Sullivan on the one-month anniversary since he went missing.

Jack was last seen at around 3.15am on Saturday 2 March in the area of Brunel Lock Road/Brunel Way of Bristol (marked by a triangle on the map below).

A map showing the route Jack took before his last confirmed sighting at 3.15am (blue arrow).

He had been out on a night out with his friends when he went missing.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair. He was wearing a quilted green/brown Barbour jacket, a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos and brown leather trainers with white soles.

He is now 23 years old following his birthday last week.

DI Jason Chidgey and Jack’s parents Alan and Catherine speak on the one-month anniversary since Jack went missing.

Speaking at the site of Jack’s last confirmed location, senior investigating officer DI Jason Chidgey said: “This is an incredible difficult and distressing time for Jack’s family and friends and we are continuing our efforts to try and find him.

“It has been one month since Jack was last seen down in the Cumberland Basin area and we continue to appeal for anyone who may have been driving along these roads and may have seen something, or have dashcam footage if they did not see it themselves.

“If you live in the area and have CCTV or video doorbells, please check back to Saturday 2 March and see if you notice anything or anyone meeting Jack’s description.

“The smallest bit of information could make a huge difference in our investigation so, even if you don’t think it is important, we encourage people to still get in touch with us.

“We are keeping an open mind about where Jack is but this is very out of character for him and we have been working hard to track his movements that night.

“Detectives have carried out extensive CCTV trawls, house-to-house enquiries, we have deployed a specialist dive team to search the basin and the wider River Avon – due to Jack’s proximity to the river when he was last seen – and have been looking at his phone and why that was active after his last confirmed sighting.”