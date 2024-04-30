Two people appear in court on charge of conspiracy to commit burglaries

Two people have appeared in court after being charged with conspiracy to commit burglaries at stores in Somerset and Dorset.

Luke Spencer, 34, of no fixed address, and Emma Hendy, 46 of Blackdown Road, Bridgwater, appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (April 29).

Spencer has been charged with conspiring to commit a burglary other than a dwelling, between 14 January and 28 April. This encompasses alleged offences at the BP garage in Curry Rivel, Premier Store in Moorland Road, Bridgwater, Brocks in Rockwell Green, Wellington, and a store in Mosterton, Dorset.

He’s also been charged with causing actual bodily harm against a store worker in Dorset, and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

Hendy has been charged with conspiring to commit burglary other than a dwelling, between 27 and 28 April. This encompasses the same alleged offences in Wellington and Mosterton in Dorset. She’s also been charged with permitting the use of a motor vehicle without insurance.

Spencer was remanded in custody, while Hendy was released on conditional bail, until their next appearance at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 31 May.