Update on search for Richard Scatchard

At just after 2pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday 4 April), we were called by a member of the public who reported the discovery of a man’s body inside a caravan, near Cleeve Hill, in Watchet.

The formal identification process has not yet been completed, but we suspect the man is likely to be Richard Scatchard, who was wanted on a prison recall and who we wished to speak to as part of a murder enquiry into the death of Kelly Faiers in Minehead in October last year.