Witness appeal after car and home damaged in fire
We are seeking witnesses after a criminal damage incident in Bath.
A residential property and a white car parked on the driveway were damaged in a fire at about 3.30am on Sunday 28 January, in The Circle area of Southdown.
Two people were inside the property at the time of fire, but both managed to leave the address without sustaining physical injury.
Designated Investigating Officer, Nick Long, said: “The fire caused a significant amount of damage to the car and property and it is fortunate that nobody was injured as a result.
“CSI forensics attended the scene shortly after the incident, and officers have also carried out CCTV and house-to-house enquiries in an attempt to identify the person or persons responsible.
“We’d ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information about this incident to please contact us on 101 and quote reference number 5224023497 or contact us via our online form. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can take anonymous reports on 0800 555111 and you will not need to go to court.”
