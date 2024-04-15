Witness appeal after collision near Wellington

We’re appealing for witnesses following a collision on the A38 near Whiteball, Wellington on Sunday (14 April).

At approximately 1.15pm we were called by the ambulance service to a report of a collision between a bicycle and a motorcycle.

Officers attended alongside the ambulance and air ambulance services and closed the road to allow medical treatment to take place and for the motorbike to be recovered.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries while the motorcyclist was taken to hospital by air ambulance with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The road was reopened at approximately 10pm.

If you witnessed the collision or have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us.