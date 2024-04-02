Witness appeal after woman punched in Weston-super-Mare

We’re appealing for witnesses after a man punched a woman in the face in Weston-super-Mare.

Shortly after 6.30pm on Saturday 23 March, the victim, aged in her late 30s or early 40s, was hit while sitting on the ground outside Tesco in Station Road. She suffered minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

The offender is described as white, aged in his 40s, of skinny build, approximately 6ft 1ins tall and with a grey beard. He was wearing black jeans, a grey hoodie, a black coat, grey shoes and a black baseball cap at the time.

Two people intervened and we would urge them to come forward and speak to us. We would also like to speak to anyone else who witnessed the incident.

If you did, or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.