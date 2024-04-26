Witness comes forward after appeal

We’ve identified two potential witnesses to an assault in Yeovil following a public appeal.

We shared images of two women we thought might have seen what happened, and are very grateful to the woman who has come forward and to everyone who shared our appeal.

A man was left bruised and lost a tooth after being punched and kicked by four men in Middle Street, Yeovil at about 1.15am on Sunday 13 April.

Four men aged in their twenties and thirties were arrested within hours of the incident on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and later released under investigation.

Enquiries continue, and if you have any information which could help we’d like to hear from you.