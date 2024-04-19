Witness sought in rape investigation

We’re keen to trace the man in the above image, who may be the person who came to the aid of a distressed woman in Bristol in the early hours of Friday 15 March.

He’s described as wearing a light-coloured jacket and jeans and carrying a bag. The CCTV image shows him walking along Bedminster Parade at about 1.55am, not long after leaving the woman near ASDA Bedminster.

The woman had hurt her ankle earlier and was sitting outside Broughton House on Somerset Street, Redcliffe, just before 1am. A man approached her and offered to help her home, before he carried her to Clarence Road and raped her near Spencer House.

The man in the CCTV image is asked to come forward as he may have valuable information.

The woman, who is in her forties and white, arrived home in a distressed state and police were called. She has been offered specialist support.

The suspect is described as being in his twenties and white, wearing black clothing with his head and face covered by a scarf.

We’d urge the man who helped the woman to ASDA, or anyone else with information which could help the investigation, to contact us.