Witnesses sought after two people threatened in South Glos

We are appealing for witnesses after two people were threatened by a group of men in South Gloucestershire.

Officers are investigating after two men were chased along Almond Way, in Mangotsfield, by the group before seeking refuge in a shop in Burley Grove at around 3-3.30pm on Tuesday 23 April.

The pair were thought to be chased by a group of around six people who were wearing sport clothing and jackets.

This is thought to be an isolated incident and the individuals are known to each other.

Two people, aged 17 and 19, have been arrested and they have been released on conditional bail and enquiries are still ongoing.