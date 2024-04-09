Woman appears in court charged with offences connected to Bristol riot

A woman from Bristol has appeared in court after being charged in connection with the riot in Bristol three years ago.

Ewelana Banel, of Ashley Down Road, has been charged with riot and an alternative charge of violent disorder. She also was charged with two counts of outraging public decency on 21 March 2021.

The 30-year-old appeared before magistrates last month and at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Monday 8 April). She was released on bail and will next appear in court on Wednesday 11 December.