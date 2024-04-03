Woman due in court charged with careless driving offences after fatal A303 collision

A woman will appear in court after being charged in connection with a fatal collision on the A303 last year.

Jessica Higgs, 20, has been charged with two counts of causing death by driving without due care while over the limit for a specific controlled drug.

Emergency services were called to Camel Hill on the afternoon of Monday 15 May following a collision between a car and a van.

Tony Mist who was driving a Fiat 500 and passenger Thelma Huse, both 69, sadly died.

Higgs, from Warminster, is due to appear before Yeovil Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 3 April).