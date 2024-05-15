Appeal after collision in Clifton

We are appealing for witnesses following a collision in the Clifton area of Bristol last month in which a motorbike has collided with the rear of a car.

The collision, which happened between 4pm and 4.30pm on Thursday 25 April, involved a black scrambler-style motorcycle, which left the scene, and a grey Volvo estate on the Junction Swing Bridge in Merchants Road.

Later, officers recovered a black Husqvarna motorbike nearby which is suspected to have been stolen.

Officers want to trace this motorbike’s owner

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the incident to come forward. They are also keen to identify the owner of the pictured motorcycle.

If you can help our investigation into the collision, or know who owns the motorbike, please contact us.