Appeal after four bikes stolen in Patchway
Officers investigating a bike theft in South Gloucestershire are appealing for the public’s help.
Sometime between midnight and 12.30am on Tuesday 14 May, three unknown suspects broke into a garage in Patchway and stole four high-value bikes and e-bikes (pictured).
Officers investigating the theft are appealing for the public to look out for following stolen bikes:
- a Trek Rail 7 e-bike in red and black
- a Trek Slash 8 in black and grey
- a Nukeproof Scout Stout Hardtail in black, gold and cream
- a Trek Powerfly e-bike in grey and green.
If you have seen these bikes, or have any information on their whereabouts, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224122486, or complete our online appeals form.