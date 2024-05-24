Appeal after four bikes stolen in Patchway

Officers investigating a bike theft in South Gloucestershire are appealing for the public’s help.

Sometime between midnight and 12.30am on Tuesday 14 May, three unknown suspects broke into a garage in Patchway and stole four high-value bikes and e-bikes (pictured).

Officers investigating the theft are appealing for the public to look out for following stolen bikes:

a Trek Rail 7 e-bike in red and black

a Trek Slash 8 in black and grey

a Nukeproof Scout Stout Hardtail in black, gold and cream

a Trek Powerfly e-bike in grey and green.

If you have seen these bikes, or have any information on their whereabouts, please contact us.