Appeal after man’s jaw fractured

A man sustained a fractured jaw during an altercation outside a pub in Frome last month.

He was punched in Market Place at about 12.30-1am on Sunday 21 April and needed to go to hospital.

We are issuing photos of three men we want to speak to in connection with our ongoing enquiries.

The men are described as follows:

Male 1 – white, 6ft, mid 20s, slicked back black hair, clean shaven, wearing a rugby-style shirt with white stripes on the front. Spoke with an Irish accent.

Male 2 – white, 5ft 6ins, bald, mid-to-late 20s, light beard, wearing a grey jumper. Spoke with an Irish accent.

Male 3- white, 5ft 8ins, light brown hair slicked back, early 20s, wearing a black tracksuit top with white detailing down the arms. Spoke with an Irish accent.

If you recognise any of them, or witnessed the assault, please contact us.