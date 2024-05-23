Appeal after shop theft and assaults
Can you help to identify this man? He’s described as being aged 20 to 30, about 5ft 9ins tall, slim and white with dark facial hair and wearing black clothing.
We want to speak to him as part of our investigation into an incident in a convenience store in Clare Street, Bristol.
A man forced his way into the shop as it was being opened up and stole bottles of alcohol worth about £80. As he pushed his way in, one member of staff was scratched and another was touched inappropriately.
We’re investigating offences of sexual assault, assault and theft which all happened at about 7am on Thursday 14 March.
The man – or anyone who recognises him, or has information which could help – is asked contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224065658, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.