Appeal after shop theft and assaults

Can you help to identify this man? He’s described as being aged 20 to 30, about 5ft 9ins tall, slim and white with dark facial hair and wearing black clothing.

We want to speak to him as part of our investigation into an incident in a convenience store in Clare Street, Bristol.

A man forced his way into the shop as it was being opened up and stole bottles of alcohol worth about £80. As he pushed his way in, one member of staff was scratched and another was touched inappropriately.

We’re investigating offences of sexual assault, assault and theft which all happened at about 7am on Thursday 14 March.

The man – or anyone who recognises him, or has information which could help – is asked contact us.