Appeal after stolen motorbike found

We’ve reunited a stolen motorcycle with its owner and arrested two men.

The Yamaha Tracer 700cc motorbike was stolen from Brislington on Saturday 18 May.

On Tuesday 21 May officers located the vehicle in Whitmore Avenue following several sightings by members of the community.

Two people were arrested in nearby Capgrave Crescent on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

The motorbike was returned to its owner within half an hour of it being recovered.

Two men aged in their thirties and forties were released under investigation and enquiries continue.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the Wick Road area on Saturday who saw or has dashcam or other footage of anyone suspicious riding a motorbike, or acting suspiciously around one.

Officers would also like to thank members of the community for their support in locating the motorcycle