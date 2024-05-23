Appeal after vulnerable woman burgled

We’re appealing for information after a vulnerable woman was burgled and had a number of distinctive items stolen.

Thieves broke into the flat in Easton, Bristol, between 10am and 8.30pm on Monday 20 May.

They stole items including:

A metal wall clock in the shape of a bicycle

A Batman and Robin print

A glass boat approximately 12 inches long

A metal Jack Daniels sign

Around 80 bottles of perfume

Wooden boxes of costume jewellery

The thieves also took medication, tinned food and laundry products as well as a large red rucksack, believed to have been used to remove the property.

Officers have made local enquiries and offered the woman home security advice.

If you have seen any of these items offered for sale in suspicious circumstances, or have any other information which could help the investigation, we’d like to hear from you.