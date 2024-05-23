Appeal after vulnerable woman burgled
We’re appealing for information after a vulnerable woman was burgled and had a number of distinctive items stolen.
Thieves broke into the flat in Easton, Bristol, between 10am and 8.30pm on Monday 20 May.
They stole items including:
- A metal wall clock in the shape of a bicycle
- A Batman and Robin print
- A glass boat approximately 12 inches long
- A metal Jack Daniels sign
- Around 80 bottles of perfume
- Wooden boxes of costume jewellery
The thieves also took medication, tinned food and laundry products as well as a large red rucksack, believed to have been used to remove the property.
Officers have made local enquiries and offered the woman home security advice.
If you have seen any of these items offered for sale in suspicious circumstances, or have any other information which could help the investigation, we’d like to hear from you.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224130222, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.