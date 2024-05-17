Appeal after woman dies in Yeovilton collision

A woman has died following a collision near Yeovilton earlier this week.

Emergency services were called shortly after midday on Sunday 12 May after a collision between a red Kia Rio and a black Hyundai Coupe on the B3151.

Paramedics attended and a woman, aged in her 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Sadly, she died in hospital on Tuesday 14 May.

Her family have been informed and they are being supported by a specially-trained officer.

The driver of the other car was uninjured.

If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage which could help our investigation, please contact us.