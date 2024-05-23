Appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Bristol

We’re appealing for the public’s help after a woman was sexually assaulted in Bristol last month.

The victim was attacked by a man on Muller Road as she walked home from a night out with friends on Gloucester Road sometime between 11pm on Friday 19 April and 1am on Saturday 20 April.

She described her attacker as white, of slim build with grey, white or blonde shoulder length hair which was untidy. He was of average height with no facial hair and wore dark trousers and a dark bomber jacket.

Detectives have reviewed CCTV and have also visited properties in the area as part of their investigation.

They’re now appealing for the anyone who witnessed anything suspicious at the time, particularly between Lidl and Aldi where the attack happened, to contact police.

Detective Constable Molly Finch, of our specialist rape and sexual offences investigations team Operation Bluestone, said: “This is a traumatic crime and we’re doing everything we can to ensure the victim has the support she needs.

“It can be upsetting for victims to see details of what happened to them online or in the media and so we wanted to progress our initial enquiries before making a public appeal.

“Were you out on Gloucester Road or Muller Road on the Friday night of this attack?

“Or did you see anything which on reflection and knowing this assault took place, now seems suspicious?

“If you did, or if you recognise the description of the offender, please contact us as soon as you can.”