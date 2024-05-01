Appeal for witnesses following robbery in Yatton

We are appealing for the public’s help following a robbery in Yatton.

On Thursday 11 April between 7.30-8am, the victim was walking down an alleyway in Mendip Road, Yatton, when an unknown man pushed the victim from behind before attempting to punch him.

They both ended up on the floor when the suspect grabbed the victim’s phone, a black Alcatel smartphone, and ran away.

The man is described as white/black, of large build, between 5ft 9ins and 5ft 11ins tall, wearing a blue hoodie and tracksuit bottoms.

If you were in the area and saw the incident, or have any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage along Ashleigh Crescent or Mendip Road, please contact us.