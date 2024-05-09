Appeal issued following shoplifting offence – Minehead

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a shoplifting incident.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could aid our investigation into the incident which happened on Tuesday 30 April.

At around 11.30-11.40am, a man threatened someone at a supermarket in Vulcan Road, Minehead, after they challenged him about an alleged theft.

The suspect then hit the victim before leaving the shop.

If you recognise the man pictured, or have any other information, please contact us.