Appeal to find owner of bike found in Bridgwater
Officers are appealing to find the owner of a bike which was recovered in Bridgwater.
At around 1.45am on Sunday 5 May, officers came across a man on a bike pushing another bike along Taunton Road.
They suspected the yellow Giant bike was stolen and stopped the individual and seized it.
They now hope to return the bike (pictured) to its rightful owner and take a statement from them.
If you recognise the bike or have any information, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224114483, or complete our online appeals form.